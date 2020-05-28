AllSooners
Sooners Face Georgia in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

John. E. Hoover

Sherri Coale’s 2020-21 season just got a little tougher.

Oklahoma will play Georgia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in a women’s basketball game on Dec. 6.

The Big 12 Conference announced the full schedule Thursday morning.

SEC-B12 challenge WBB

“The SEC/Big 12 Challenge proved to be a successful event for both conferences since its inception in 2014,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a league press release. “These contests provide high-quality matchups that prepare our teams for the rigors of Big 12 play, while showcasing the excitement of women’s basketball.”

Georgia and Oklahoma have played five times previously. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 4-1.

OU returns all five starters but has struggled in recent years, going 12-18 last season and 8-22 the year before after losing its last three games to finish 16-15 in 2017-18. The Sooners’ last NCAA Tournament victory came in 2017, and their last Sweet Sixteen appearance was 2013.

Georgia also has struggled the past three seasons, finished 17-14,  18-12 and just 16-15 in 2016-17 — but they haven’t had a losing record since 1979.

In last year’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge, the Big 12 won eight of the 10 meetings.


2020 SEC/Big 12 Women’s Basketball Challenge
Baylor at Arkansas
South Carolina at Iowa State
Kansas at Ole Miss
Kentucky at K-State
Oklahoma at Georgia
Alabama at Oklahoma State
TCU at Missouri
Texas A&M at Texas
Texas Tech at Vanderbilt
Tennessee at West Virginia

