AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Maggie Nichols: Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year

John. E. Hoover

For the second time in her career, Oklahoma gymnast Maggie Nichols on Thursday was named Big 12 Conference Female Athlete of the Year.

Nichols also earned the award in 2018 and is a two-time Big 12 Gymnast of the Year.

Owner of 22 perfect 10s in her career, she powered the Sooners to two team national championships (OU was heavy favorites this year to win a third in four years) and won six individual national titles with a shot at more before her senior year was canceled by pandemic.

She’s the only gymnast in the nation to earn All-American honors in all four disciplines as well as all-around.

The league will name its Male Athlete of the Year later Thursday afternoon.

Nichols is arguably the most decorated athlete in school history as well as one of the top collegiate gymnasts ever. This year she also won the AAI Award as the nation’s top senior gymnast and widely regarded as the Heisman Trophy of gymnastics.

Nichols is also the subject of a forthcoming Netflix documentary, “Athlete A,” about her courage throughout the traumatic experience of being a sexual assault survivor and how she continues to be an inspiration.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

Comments

Other Sooners

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Maggie Nichols: Big 12 Athlete of the Year — again

John. E. Hoover

Alabama scores commitment from Sooner target Ian Jackson

Four-star 2021 linebacker from Prattville, AL chooses Crimson Tide over Oklahoma, Auburn, others

Parker Thune

Recruiting ROI, an SI Sooners 20 for 2020 series: No. 15, Chris Brown

Oklahoma running back wasn't a big name in recruiting but helped prolific Sooners win championships

Parker Thune

Sooners Face Georgia in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Coach Sherri Coale's OU teams have struggled the last three seasons but return all five starters in 2020-2021

John. E. Hoover

Top 2023 RB Rueben Owens says Oklahoma "showed that they really want me"

El Campo, TX phenom says "it's a blessing" to have gained the attention of Sooners, other top programs

Parker Thune

by

Bflores

2020 Oklahoma schedule preview: Texas Longhorns

Tom Herman replaced both coordinators but returns nine starters on defense and quarterback Sam Ehlinger

John. E. Hoover

by

rpayne10

SI Gambling: Examining OU's 2020 Win Total

Lincoln Riley has a new QB and no CeeDee Lamb, but eight starters return on defense, plus five more at offensive line. Can Oklahoma reach 10 wins?

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma announces plans to resume athletic activity, re-open campus facilities on July 1

Sooners will begin voluntary football workouts on same day; Lincoln Riley says they'll approach situation with "extreme care"

Parker Thune

Kenneth Murray, Kaylee Dao Among Nominees for 2020 Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year

Oklahoma Sooners nominate Kenneth Murray, Kaylee Dao for 2020 Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year

John. E. Hoover

Recruiting ROI, an SI Sooners 20 for '20 series: No. 16, Creed Humphrey

Oklahoma native rose from small-town roots to Sooner stardom faster than anyone would have predicted

Parker Thune