Oklahoma Survives in Stillwater, Tops the Cowgirls in Bedlam Game 2

STILLWATER - A standing-room-only crowd packed into Cowgirl Stadium on Saturday afternoon hoping to see history.

If the No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowgirls upset No. 1-ranked Oklahoma for the second straight day, they would clinch the Big 12 regular season title, ending OU’s streak of eight straight.

The stocked “Corrals” holding the OSU fans past the left field fence would have to wait another day, however, as the Sooners rebounded with a dramatic 6-4 win in Game 2.

With the bases full, nobody out and the winning run at home plate, freshman pitcher Nicole May finished it off for the Sooners with two fly balls and a strikeout.

For the second straight day, Oklahoma opened the scoring.

Having to manufacture runs, Jana Johns and Mackenzie Donihoo set the tone in the third inning, drawing back-to-back walks.

Senior Nicole Mendes grounded into a fielder’s choice, advancing Johns to third and setting the table for Jayda Coleman as the Sooner lineup rolled over to the top.

Coleman connected on Kelly Maxwell’s second pitch, driving Johns home with a hard-hit single to right field.

In the next at-bat, Sooner slugger Jocelyn Alo doubled to drive home another run, extending OU’s lead to 2-0.

In the top of the fifth inning, Lynnsie Elam’s two-RBI single double the Sooner lead, as Oklahoma continued to put runners on base against Maxwell.

The Cowgirls would strike back in the bottom half of the inning. Karli Petty reached base on a walk, and then a throwing error complicated things for the Sooners.

OSU left fielder Chelsea Alexander laid down a bunt, but a throwing error in front of home plate sent the ball up the right field line, allowing Petty to round the bases and make it all the way home and Alexander to arrive safely at third. The ensuing batter brought Alexander home, as Kiley Naomi’s sacrifice fly cut the OU lead in half.

The four runs would be all the support Shannon Saile needed, as she was excellent in the circle for Oklahoma.

Striking out six batters, Saile only really struggled when issuing the Cowgirl batters free passes. She surrendered four walks, and hit two other batters. But when she was hitting the strike zone, she was a force. The Cowgirls logged four hits off of Saile in her six innings of work.

Mendes put the cherry on the top of the OU win with a solo blast in the top of the sixth inning.

Tempers flared from the Oklahoma dugout later in the inning.

As Coleman tried to take third, she was called out after TV replays showed Cowgirl third baseman Shelby Pennington appeared to push Coleman’s hand off the bag.

Sooners head coach Patty Gasso disagreed, and was ejected from the contest as she argued the call, only serving to fire up her team and the Sooner fans who made the trip up for Saturday’s game.

Not that they needed the cue, the full-throated away fans made their presence felt all afternoon, and the atmosphere should crank up another notch on Sunday when the two teams meet in the de facto Big 12 regular season title game in Stillwater.

Elam scored for Oklahoma in the top of the seventh off a Grace Green double, a run which proved crucial.

In the bottom of the inning, Oklahoma State would stage one last rally.

Petty homered to start the inning and make the score 6-3, and then chaos ensued for the OU pitching staff. Olivia Raines came in for Saile, who left a runner on first, and walked the bases loaded with no outs.

Raines was quickly withdrawn and the Sooners turned back to Nicole May to try and get OU out of the jam.

Alysen Febrey recorded the first out of the inning with a sacrifice fly to right center, driving in Alexander.

But May closed the game strong for Oklahoma with a popup and a strikeout, leveling the weekend series at one game apiece.

First pitch for the Mother’s Day Bedlam decider is scheduled for 11 a.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.