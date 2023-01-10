Skip to main content

Oklahoma Sweeps Big 12 Weekly Honors

Jordan Bowers, Ava Siegfeldt and Faith Torrez took home this week's conference gymnasts of the week awards.

By OU Athletics

A trio of Oklahoma underclassmen swept the weekly Big 12 Conference honors for opening weekend, the league announced Tuesday. 

Jordan Bowers was named Gymnast of the Week, Ava Siegfeldt was Event Specialist of the Week and Faith Torrez was named Newcomer of the Week.

Freshmen Siegfeldt and Torrez earned their first career conference honors, while Bowers notched her eighth weekly league honor and her third Big 12 Gymnast of the Week accolade.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

All three were instrumental in helping lead OU to the highest score in the nation on opening weekend and second-best season-opening score in program history with a 197.925 at the Super 16 meet in Las Vegas over No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Auburn and then-No. 10 UCLA, which is now ranked No. 6.

Bowers set two career highs last Saturday to help OU pick up a trio of top-10 team victories with a 197.925 at the Super 16. On beam, her career-best 9.925 tied for second in Las Vegas and 10th nationally with Siegfeldt. She surpassed her career-high mark in the all-around with a 39.650, good for second at the Super 16 and nationally. Bowers’ stuck Yurchenko 1.5 on vault (9.975) won her the event title and secured the No. 1 vault score in the nation during opening weekend. She also posted a 9.850 on bars and 9.900 on floor in Las Vegas.

Siegfeldt and Torrez both had strong introductions to collegiate gymnastics, earning top-10 finishes nationally on at least one event after the first week. Siegfeldt was stunning and confident on beam (9.925), which tied for second with Bowers at last Saturday’s meet and ranked 10th nationally.

With difficult and powerful tumbling, Torrez earned her first career individual title and tied for the nation’s best floor score with a 9.950. She is the first OU freshman since Olivia Trautman in 2019 to post the best score nationally in a season-opening meet. Torrez registered a 9.900 on beam last Saturday, ending with a rare and difficult double-back dismount. She also earned a 9.875 on bars.

Oklahoma returns to action Monday, Jan. 16 with a road showdown at No. 10 LSU. The meet is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

The Sooners open their home slate Jan. 22 at 6:45 p.m. against No. 6 Utah inside Lloyd Noble Center.

MBB - Grant Sherfield, Kansas Jayhawks
Men's Basketball

OU Basketball: Oklahoma Succumbs to No. 2 Kansas' Late Rally in the Phog

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Andrel Anthony
Football

Oklahoma Lands Michigan Transfer Wide Receiver

By Josh Callaway and John E. Hoover
2022 Cornerbacks Report Card
Football

WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Cornerbacks Report Card

By Josh Callaway
FB - Woodi Washington
Football

Oklahoma 2022 Report Card: Cornerback

By Ross Lovelace
FB - Marvin Mims, Oklahoma State Cowboys, 2022 Bedlam
Football

Oklahoma 2022 Report Card: Wide Receiver

By Ross Lovelace
FB - Emmett Jones
Football

Official: Oklahoma Hires New Wide Receivers Coach

By Ryan Chapman
1-9-2023 Porter Moser (Pre-Kansas)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
Joshua Eaton
Football

Former Oklahoma CB Announces Transfer Destination

By John E. Hoover