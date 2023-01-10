Oklahoma Sweeps Big 12 Weekly Honors

By OU Athletics

A trio of Oklahoma underclassmen swept the weekly Big 12 Conference honors for opening weekend, the league announced Tuesday.

Jordan Bowers was named Gymnast of the Week, Ava Siegfeldt was Event Specialist of the Week and Faith Torrez was named Newcomer of the Week.

Freshmen Siegfeldt and Torrez earned their first career conference honors, while Bowers notched her eighth weekly league honor and her third Big 12 Gymnast of the Week accolade.

All three were instrumental in helping lead OU to the highest score in the nation on opening weekend and second-best season-opening score in program history with a 197.925 at the Super 16 meet in Las Vegas over No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Auburn and then-No. 10 UCLA, which is now ranked No. 6.

Bowers set two career highs last Saturday to help OU pick up a trio of top-10 team victories with a 197.925 at the Super 16. On beam, her career-best 9.925 tied for second in Las Vegas and 10th nationally with Siegfeldt. She surpassed her career-high mark in the all-around with a 39.650, good for second at the Super 16 and nationally. Bowers’ stuck Yurchenko 1.5 on vault (9.975) won her the event title and secured the No. 1 vault score in the nation during opening weekend. She also posted a 9.850 on bars and 9.900 on floor in Las Vegas.

Siegfeldt and Torrez both had strong introductions to collegiate gymnastics, earning top-10 finishes nationally on at least one event after the first week. Siegfeldt was stunning and confident on beam (9.925), which tied for second with Bowers at last Saturday’s meet and ranked 10th nationally.

With difficult and powerful tumbling, Torrez earned her first career individual title and tied for the nation’s best floor score with a 9.950. She is the first OU freshman since Olivia Trautman in 2019 to post the best score nationally in a season-opening meet. Torrez registered a 9.900 on beam last Saturday, ending with a rare and difficult double-back dismount. She also earned a 9.875 on bars.

Oklahoma returns to action Monday, Jan. 16 with a road showdown at No. 10 LSU. The meet is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

The Sooners open their home slate Jan. 22 at 6:45 p.m. against No. 6 Utah inside Lloyd Noble Center.