Oklahoma sweeps weekly Big 12 awards

Oklahoma’s Anastasia Webb, Audrey Davis and Jordan Draper took all three Big 12 weekly awards after a dominant night in helping coach K.J. Kindler earn her 400th win as head coach of the Sooners.

Webb landed a perfect 10 on vault and took home four event titles to earn Gymnast of the Week. The 10 was the second of her career and first on vault. She finished the night in Fort Worth with event titles on the floor, beam and all-around. Her all-around score of 39.725 was a career best and is the third-highest score in the NCAA this season. This is the fourth time in six weeks the Morton Grove, Illinois senior has taken Gymnast of the Week honors, the seventh of her career.

Davis is the Newcomer for the third time this year and now back-to-back weeks. Performing in her home state of Texas, the freshman stuck a career-high score while debuting a new vault. She upgraded from a Yurchenko full to a Yurchenko 1.5, giving OU five 10.0 start value vaults. She anchored the rotation and helped the Sooners to a nation-leading 49.750 in the event. Davis also added a 9.875 on bars and 9.850 on beam.

Draper is the Event Specialist of the Week after taking the bars title in the Metroplex Challenge against Texas Woman’s University and Centenary. Her 9.90 was a career-best and helped Oklahoma claim a 2021 NCAA season-best team score of 198.225. Another native Texan, and former walk-on, this is the first weekly honor for the senior.