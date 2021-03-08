Oklahoma takes down K-State in season finale

Sooners finish with a winning record as they head to Kansas City for the Big 12 Conference Tournament next week

NORMAN — Gabby Gregory scored 24 points and Taylor Robertson 22 as Oklahoma beat Kansas State 90-81 in the Sooners’ season finale Sunday at Lloyd Noble Center.

OU finished the regular season with a winning record (12-11 overall, 9-8 Big 12 Conference) despite playing more than half their games with just six or seven available players during a pandemic.

“For us to be able to play a full conference season is really unbelievable. It's just really special,” said OU head coach Sherri Coale.

OU shot a season-high 59.7 percent (37-of-62) and turned it one of its best offensive performances of the season going into next week’s Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

“There are a lot of special people here at the University of Oklahoma who gave us a chance to have a platform and have a season,” Coale said. “ … I think what our team has done has been pretty special – it's remarkable, really. I couldn't be more proud of them. They have no regrets and a lot in front of them. Everything we want to do is in front of us so we're excited about going to Kansas City and taking care of business there.”

Gregory hit 8-of-11 from the field and Robertson — the most prolific 3-point shooter in school history, hit just one 3 but was efficient in the paint.

Madi Williams scored 19 for OU as Skylar Vann, Nevaeh Tot and Tatum Veitenheimer combined for 25.

There were 11 lead changes and nine ties in the first half, but OU was in control with 51 points in the second half, including 32 in the fourth quarter

K-State’s Ayoka Lee led all players with 33 points and 13 rebounds.

The Sooners head to Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium for the conference tournament March 11-14. OU’s opponent, time and seed is yet to be determined.