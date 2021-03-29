Oklahoma takes down Texas

OU Athletics

AUSTIN, TX – Jimmy Crooks raced home from second base on Conor McKenna’s infield single in the ninth inning and Jason Ruffcorn closed the door as Oklahoma beat No. 9 Texas 3-2 in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Disch-Falk Field.

Crooks went 3-for-5 at the plate and scored two runs and McKenna drove in two runs, including a sacrifice fly in OU’s two-run third inning. Tyler Hardman went 3-for-3 with two intentional walks, reaching in all five plate appearances.

Ruffcorn (2-0) pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, earning the victory for the Sooners (13-10, 1-2 Big 12).

Starter Braden Carmichael turned in his longest outing of the season, throwing seven innings and allowing only a run on four hits with five strikeouts. Texas reliever Aaron Nixon (1-2) took the loss for the Longhorns (17-7, 4-2 Big 12).

McKenna’s ninth inning hit came on an 0-2 pitch with two outs after Texas tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth.

“It was great how the guys pulled for each other today,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. “When you lose momentum, you have to stick to the details that change the game. We did that today. With the situational hitting by Conor there (in the third inning), he hit a fly ball because he stuck with his game plan. I think that’s a thing we can continue to grow on every day.”

For the third straight game, Oklahoma took a 2-0 lead on Texas. In the third inning, Peyton Graham drew a one-out walk, Crooks hit his first of two doubles in the game and Hardman was issued an intentional walk. McKenna then lifted a fly ball to center field, scoring Graham, and Crooks scored on a wild pitch.

The Longhorns scored a run in the fourth inning on a bases-loaded single through the right side of the infield by Mitchell Daly, but Jace Bohrofen came up throwing and hurled a strike to Crooks at the plate to end the inning and preserve a 2-1 lead for OU. UT tied it in the eighth inning on an infield single by Mike Antico.

Oklahoma strung together three consecutive two-out singles in the ninth inning to produce the winning run. Crooks began the rally by swatting a ball through the right side of the infield and Hardman punched one through the left side. McKenna then knocked an 0-2 pitch off the glove of the diving third baseman and past the shortstop, allowing Crooks to score from second base.

The Sooners travel to Stillwater on Tuesday for the first Bedlam matchup of the season. First pitch between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is scheduled for 6 p.m.