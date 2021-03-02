Oklahoma takes down Texas Tech

NORMAN — Oklahoma pushed its winning streak to three games and climbed over .500 fo the season as the Sooners downed Texas Tech 88-79 Monday night to complete a season sweep of the Lady Raiders.

Skylar Vann had 19 points, six rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot to power the Sooners (11-10 overall, 8-8 Big 12 Conference).

Texas Tech fell to 10-14 and 5-13.

“She's just been steadily getting more and more comfortable,” said OU head coach Sherri Coale, “and I think that's a big part of it.”

Madi Williams led all players with 25 points, including 17 in the first half. Gabby Gregory and Taylor Robertson each scored 16 points, and freshman Nevaeh Tot led all players with eight rebounds to go with eight points and six assists.

But it was Vann who was OU’s x-factor.

“I think I just have a really great team,” Vann said. “I feel really confident when I'm with them. When I miss a shot, I'm not down on myself. They hype me up – ‘Get this next rebound,' ‘Get this next play.' I think that's what's helped me over the season in getting my shot falling and trusting myself.”

“She's kept the swagger she had as a high school player,” Coale said. “She knows how to score points and she's kept that while learning on the other end – how to guard people, how to rotate, different strategies. The offensive stuff never surprises me at all, but defensively, she's just steadily gotten better and better. She's a prolific rebounder … that's her x-factor and she just has a nose for it. I can't tell you how many times this season a timely rebound by her has changed a game in our favor.”

After a slow start, the Sooners trailed 46-35 at halftime, but came out hot to start the third quarter on a 6-0 run. OU outscored Tech 25-16 in the third period and carried the momentum into the fourth quarter, where they pulled away 28-17.

“I thought we looked a little bit leg weary in the first half, but you've always got more capacity than you imagine,” Coale said. “At halftime we talked about how we needed to increase our intensity and communication defensively and take the obvious opportunities on offense. But I thought Texas Tech did a great job with both their game plan and their effort because we were pushed to the max for sure.”

OU hit 15-of-16 free throws — the lone miss notable only because it was by junior Robertson, who had made 60 consecutive free throws dating back to last season.

OU hosts TCU on Thursday before closing out the regular season with a home game against Kansas State on Sunday.