Oklahoma volleyball falls to Baylor in straight sets

Oklahoma volleyball dropped a 3-0 contest to the Baylor Bears on Friday in their second matchup in as many days.

Baylor controlled the first two sets of the match and the Sooners were never able to catch up. The second-ranked Bears dominated all three matches, out-killing Oklahoma at a hitting percentage of .277 to OU’s .030.

Despite the disappointing overall result, the Sooners were led by some significant individual performances, including a season-high 19 assists for Keyton Kinley. Freshman Guewe Diouf was as steady as ever, notching a team high 10 kills. It's the fourth-straight double-digit kill game for the France product.

Oklahoma is now 0-4 after a brutal start to the season against the two top-ranked teams in the nation. The Sooners will be determined to get their first win of the season when they host the Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday, October 16th.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.