SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma volleyball falls to Baylor in straight sets

Kemper Ball

Oklahoma volleyball dropped a 3-0 contest to the Baylor Bears on Friday in their second matchup in as many days.

Baylor controlled the first two sets of the match and the Sooners were never able to catch up. The second-ranked Bears dominated all three matches, out-killing Oklahoma at a hitting percentage of .277 to OU’s .030.

Despite the disappointing overall result, the Sooners were led by some significant individual performances, including a season-high 19 assists for Keyton Kinley. Freshman Guewe Diouf was as steady as ever, notching a team high 10 kills. It's the fourth-straight double-digit kill game for the France product.

Oklahoma is now 0-4 after a brutal start to the season against the two top-ranked teams in the nation. The Sooners will be determined to get their first win of the season when they host the Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday, October 16th. 

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Other Sooners

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma RB Seth McGowan out today vs. Texas

Oklahoma Sooners freshman running back spent week in concussion protocol and will not be ready for action in Saturday's Red River Showdown

Parker Thune

OU-Texas: Our picks

Sports Illustrated Sooners staff picks Oklahoma-Texas

John. E. Hoover

by

Tdub007

Oklahoma scores commitment from 2022 WR Luther Burden

Oklahoma Sooners add third commit and second wide receiver in class of 2022 with St. Louis phenom

Parker Thune

SI All-American live eval: WR Mario Williams

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/si-football-live-evaluation-mario-williams

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma volleyball takes No. 2 Baylor to five sets, but falls in Waco

Oklahoma Sooners can't prevail Thursday night despite trading blow for blow with national powerhouse Baylor Bears

Kemper Ball

Are Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch at odds over OU's defensive philosophy?

Oklahoma Sooners head coach and defensive coordinator seemingly not on the same page regarding team's emphasis on takeaways

Parker Thune

by

Tdub007

OU-Texas: Three keys to the game

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns: Three keys to the game

John. E. Hoover

OU-Texas: One big thing

One big thing about the Oklahoma Sooners-Texas Longhorns game: time to make changes in the OU secondary

John. E. Hoover

What Billy Bowman's decommitment from Texas means for Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma

Elite SI All-American prospect and longtime Texas Longhorns pledge re-opened recruitment Wednesday afternoon

Parker Thune

by

Bostonfan1967

Was it fitness? Was it focus? Grinch, OU defense search for answers to fourth-quarter failures

Alex Grinch says OU must fix its problems before playing Texas Longhorns on Saturday

John. E. Hoover

by

Sooner75