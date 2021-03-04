Oklahoma wins at TPC San Antonio

Garret Reband's 5-footer on 18 held off No. 3 Florida State down the stretch

SAN ANTONIO – Garett Reband sunk a five-foot putt on the 18th green Wednesday to send top-ranked Oklahoma to its second victory of the season.

The Sooners (4-under-par, 860) held off a late charge from No. 3-ranked Florida State (3-under 861) in the final round at the par-72, 7,034-yard TPC San Antonio Oaks Course.

OU led wire-to-wire, including a 10-under, 278 on Wednesday to outdistance a field that featured nine ranked teams.

OU Athletics

“Huge win for our team today,” coach Ryan Hybl said. “Just a big-time three days for our guys and our program. We were able to use a really strong opening day to build the lead and then held off an excellent field over the past two rounds.”

It was Hybl’s 26th win since coming to Norman in 2009. OU now finished in the top three in six straight tournaments and 19 of their last 20 dating back to 2018.

Reband, a first-team All-American, backed up his credentials with a 4-under, 212 across 54 holes to finish second. The York, S.C., product paired with Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett in the final group, but a Bennett birdie on the 17th proved the difference.

It was Reband’s sixth top-five finish in his career. He took an unplayable penalty on the 18th and had to sink a five-foot par-putt to secure the win for OU.

“Reband was excellent for us, and he showed why he is a first team All-American,” Hybl said. “What the scorecard won't show is how big his putt was on 18 and how it gave us the win. To have him back in our lineup and playing well is integral to what we want to achieve this spring.”

Jonathan Brightwell (2-under, 214) shot 5-under 67 on Wednesday. His final round produced a clean card with five birdies and no bogeys for the 13th top-10 finish of his career.

“I spent most of the day walking with Brightwell, and the guy put together a really, really good round of golf,” Hybl said. “When he plays like he did today, he is one of the top golfers in the country, and he'll be huge for our team as we get deeper into the season.”

Patrick Welch (1-under, 215) closed his week in San Antonio with a 3-under 69, matching his opening-day score to finish ninth. Logan McAllister (7-over, 223) shot 74 Wednesday to finish 34th, while senior Quade Cummins (10-over, 226) shot 3-over 75 and finished tied for 47th.

OU’s next action is March 15-16 at the UT Golf Club in Austin.