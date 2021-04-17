Oklahoma women advance to NCAA Finals

FORT WORTH – Senior Anastasia Webb captured the individual all-around national championship and the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team advanced to the NCAA Finals with a 198.0875 in semifinal action.

The Sooners finished in first place in the second semifinal of the day to make their eighth straight and 10th overall appearance in the team finals. The Sooners posted the top score of both rotations inside Dickies Arena.

"I really felt like their minds were in the right place," head coach K.J. Kindler said. "This was probably our best two weeks of preparation the whole year. We had a lot of things to cover in terms of filling the holes of Karrie Thomas since regionals so there was a lot of work to be done. When we walked on the floor today, I felt a very good vibe from them. Making it to the final night is one of the toughest things to do and I'm very proud of them."

Oklahoma will be joined in the finals by Utah (197.600) who finished in second place. Alabama (197.575) finished in third while LSU came in fourth with a 197.5625. Advancing out of the first session were Michigan and Florida.

Webb notched three individual titles on the night as she kept the all-around crown in Norman for a third-straight year. The Morton Grove, IL, native tallied a 39.7875 to take home the title. Webb is the third ever Sooner to win the all-around joining Nichols (2018, 2019) and Kelly Garrison (1988). Webb also shared the vault championship with a 9.975 and floor with a 9.9625.

"It's been a dream come true," Webb said. "I've worked super hard and I'm super happy of every routine I did today. My team did amazing today. I know we can improve on some events and I can't wait for tomorrow and for us to shine. I honestly wouldn't have done it if it weren't for my coaches and my teammates. I thank the University of Oklahoma. I thank all my coaches because they are the reason I am the gymnast I have become."

The Sooners began on bars, tallying a 49.400 in the opening rotation to put them in second place and .100 behind LSU. Junior Olivia Trautman got things started strong with a 9.9 as she nailed her double layout dismount. Freshman Katherine LeVasseur added a 9.850 in the No. 2 spot, followed by a stuck dismount and a 9.8625 from senior Jordan Draper. Webb began her all-around competition with the high score of the rotation and a 9.9125. Freshman Audrey Davis anchored with a gorgeous routine for a 9.875.

Oklahoma used a big 49.525 in the second rotation to post their fourth-highest beam score at an NCAA Championship meet. Trautman continued her strong leadoff performances by tallying a 9.9125 to add to her fight for the all-around title. Davis followed with a solid 9.8875 and sophomore Jenna Dunn added a 9.850 in her first time back in the lineup. Senior Carly Woodard added a 9.85 of her own in the No. 4 spot. Smith rebounded from a fall on bars to earn a 9.9375. Webb anchored with a strong performance and a 9.9375 of her own.

The Sooners notched a huge 49.6375 on floor to move into first place after three events. Draper put on a show for her hometown crowd, tallying a 9.9125 in the leadoff spot. Senior Evy Schoepfer notched a career high 9.9375 in the No. 2 spot, followed by a 9.9 from junior Emma LaPinta. Freshman Bell Johnson added a 9.875 in the No. 4 spot. Webb kept her hot night going as she tallied a 9.9625, followed by a 9.925 from Trautman.

OU clinched its spot in the finals on vault with a 49.525 on vault. Davis nailed her Yurchenko full to lead off the rotation for a 9.8875. Junior Allie Stern notched a 9.900 in the No. 2 spot on her Yurchenko 1.5. Webb was nearly perfect with a 9.975 in the No. 3 spot. LeVasseur notched a 9.875 and Trautman anchored with a 9.8875.

Oklahoma will vie for its fifth overall NCAA title when it competes in Saturday's team finals. The meet will begin at 2:30 p.m. CT and air live on ABC, with individual streams of each event available on WatchESPN.com.