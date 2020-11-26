Oklahoma women's basketball team won't play in Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Team announces that it could not meet player availability thresholds due to COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to ravage the Sooners' athletic programs this Thanksgiving week, as the women's basketball team will no longer travel to Vermillion, S.D. for the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Yesterday, the Oklahoma football program announced that their Saturday tilt with West Virginia would be postponed to Dec. 12. That news came mere hours after the men's basketball program cancelled their season opener against UTSA, which was set to be played last night.

Sherri Coale's team came up short in their first game of the 2020-21 season yesterday afternoon, falling to Houston 97-85. Only eight players saw action in the game, with Taylor Robertson, Madi Williams and Gabby Gregory each playing at least 37 minutes.

The Sooners had been scheduled to play No. 21 Gonzaga, No. 1 South Carolina and unranked South Dakota in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.