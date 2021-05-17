Oklahoma's Regional Times Have Been Set

After being named the No. 1-overall seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament, OU opens up regional play on Friday night.

The regional schedule is set.

The No. 1-seeded Oklahoma Sooners will begin their quest to return to the Women’s College World Series at 8:30 p.m. on Friday night at Marita Hynes Field in Norman.

Patty Gasso’s Sooners will open up against the Morgan State Bears in their first matchup. Should they win, they will meet the winner of the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Wichita State Shockers on Saturday at 4 p.m.

If OU drops their regional opener to Morgan State, they’ll matchup against the loser of the contest between the Aggies and the Shockers at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Regionals in the NCAA Softball tournament are double-elimination.

The path to a National Championship for Oklahoma is a familiar one.

Along with the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Sooners are guaranteed to host a Super Regional if they successfully navigate the Norman regional. To reach the Women’s College World Series, Oklahoma won’t have to leave the Oklahoma City metro area, much less the state.

The Sooners have already defeated one team in their regional.

On May 4, OU run ruled Wichita State 14-3 in five innings in Wichita.

Texas A&M enters the regional with a record of 31-21, posting an 8-16 record in SEC play. The Aggies were the 10-seed in the SEC tournament, and enter this weekend’s action the losers of seven straight.

Morgan State, the winners of the MEAC, are 24-15 for the year (14-5 MEAC), and are riding a three-game win streak.

OU’s regional opener on Friday night will be broadcast on ESPN3.