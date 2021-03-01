FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson gets Big 12 honor

Sooner junior averaged 21 points per game in wins at TCU and Texas last week
Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson has been named the Big 12 Conference women’s basketball Player of the Week.

Robertson averaged 21 points per game and shot 52 percent from the field in the Sooners’ two wins last week over TCU and Texas.

A junior from McPherson, KS, Robertson scored a season-high 28 at TCU and then 14 at Texas to help the Sooners get to 10-10 on the season.

Robertson buried 6-of-11 from 3-point range in Fort Worth, then hit 2-of-7 in Austin. She also averaged 4.0 rebounds per game last week.

WBB - Taylor Robertson
