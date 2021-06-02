Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings Lands National Freshman of the Year

The Sooner standout was named the NFCA Freshman of the Year over teammate and fellow finalist Jayda Coleman.

Oklahoma softball star Tiare Jennings has a little less room in her trophy case.

On Tuesday night, the Sooner standout was named the NFCA Freshman of the Year over teammate Jayda Coleman and Clemson’s Valerie Cagle.

"I'd just like to say thank you to my team," Jennings said in her acceptance speech. "To my coaches, thank you for taking a chance on me as well.

"To all the older girls that I've been playing with, they've really set the tone for me here and really set the high standard, so I really couldn't have done this without any of them.

"I'm just really honored and thankful to receive this award. I'm just, I have no words but I'm just thankful to start my career this way."

Jennings trails only Jocelyn Alo, who was named the USA Softball Player of the Year earlier in the night, in batting average for the Sooners, and owns the fifth best batting average in the country with a .485 mark headed into the Women’s College World Series.

Tiare Jennings was named the NFCA Freshman of the Year on Tuesday night OU Athletics

The freshman also leads the nation with 84 RBIs and has launched 25 home runs, tied for second in the country behind only Alo.

An asset in the field as well, the OU second baseman has a .972 fielding percentage, only committing three errors all season long.

Jennings' year has been nothing short of astounding to OU head coach Patty Gasso.

"This is something I don't think I've ever seen in my years of coaching," Gasso said during the acceptance speech. "(I'm) a very proud coach, we're very humbled and very blessed.

"I think Tiare and (Jocelyn) would tell you that these awards come to them because they get pushed by their teammates every single day. So the push for excellence is there always.

"The moment now is ripe for us, but our future is bright as well. Having two Freshman of the Year nominations on one team is just unheard of."

The Sooners are already the only program with two Freshman of the Year winners after Paige Parker and Alo took home the award, but now they have their third winner.

With Coleman as a top three finalist alongside Jennings, OU also became the second program to have two of the three finalists after Florida achieved the same distinction in 2016.