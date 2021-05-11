Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

OU's Giselle Juarez Drafted Second in Athletes Unlimited Draft

The Sooner senior became the 36th player drafted in program history on Monday night
Author:
Publish date:

Giselle Juarez has officially been drafted.

The redshirt senior pitcher was selected with the second overall pick in the Athletes Unlimited Softball College Draft on Monday evening.

If she elects to join the league, she will join former Sooners Shelby Pendley, Sydney Romero and Caleigh Clifton in the second season of the Athletes Unlimited league.

With her selection on Monday night, Juarez become the 36th player drafted by a professional softball league in program history.

Recovering from bicep surgery this season, Juarez has posted a record of 15-1, striking out 108 batters while issuing just 14 walks.

The two-time NFCA First Team All-American helped lead the Sooners to their ninth straight Big 12 regular season title this past weekend, appearing in two games against Oklahoma State.

Juarez ranks top 1- in program history for opponent batting average, strikeouts per seven innings pitched and walks per seven innings.

The senior will still have plenty to play for as Oklahoma’s postseason march begins this weekend in the Big 12 Tournament.

Oklahoma’s two pool play games will take place this Friday from the USA Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City. OU’s first game Friday will be against the Baylor Bears at 2 p.m., and then the Sooners will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 7:30 p.m.

If victorious in those two games, the Sooners will earn a berth in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Giselle Juarez
Other Sooners

OU's Giselle Juarez Drafted Second in Athletes Unlimited Draft

Mukes, Jordan
Football

At Oklahoma, One Starter's Absence 'Opened the Door' for Players at Multiple Positions

Western Carolina Catamounts
Football

Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Western Carolina Catamounts

Bedlam Softball, OU Softball
Other Sooners

Oklahoma's Big 12 Tournament Schedule Set

Nicole May, Lynnsie Elam, OU Softball
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Tops OSU for 9th Straight Big 12 Title

Braden Carmichael
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Wins Series at West Virginia

Kyler Murray - Roger Goodell - HORIZ
Football

The Big 12, the SEC and the NFL Draft: 'It's the Same Old Conversation,' With a Twist

SB - Lynnsie Elam, Jayda Coleman
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Survives in Stillwater, Tops the Cowgirls in Bedlam Game 2