AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

OU Softball Seniors to Return in 2021

John. E. Hoover

The University of Oklahoma softball team has found a silver lining in all the chaos.

Three OU seniors announced on social media Thursday that, after a personally disappointing season had been cut short by the Coronavirus pandemic, they would be returning next year to “finish our career on our own terms.”

When the NCAA announced last week that spring sports seniors could return in 2021 if they wanted to, Giselle Juarez, Nicole Mendes and Shannon Saile jumped at the chance.

Screen Shot 2020-04-03 at 2.22.34 PM
Nicole Mendes (right)

The trio said Thursday night that they intended to be back next year and make things right.

“Entering this year, we were uncertain where it would lead us,” they wrote. “G was hurt (with a biceps injury) and Nicole was in the process of rehabbing a torn ACL. Shannon was the lone senior and leading the pitching staff. We thought we were not going to get to finish our year together.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to grow, it caused our season to come to an end. Recently, the NCAA granted the waiver to allow student-athletes in spring sports an additional year of eligibility. This allows each one of us the opportunity to finish our careers on our own terms.

“With that being said, we will be returning to finish with each other and the upcoming senior class.”

It’s a huge boost for coach Patty Gasso and the Sooners.

Screen Shot 2020-04-03 at 2.39.06 PM
Giselle Juarez

Juarez was a first-team All-American in 2019 after transferring from Arizona State, where she was a 2018 All-American. The 6-foot left-hander threw 186 1/3 innings last year with 269 strikeouts, a 28-4 record and a 1.39 earned run average.

Saile, a junior college transfer in 2019, threw 78 2/3 innings with 126 strikeouts, a 10-1 record and a 1.42 ERA last year and helped carry the Sooners to a 20-4 record in 2020.

Screen Shot 2020-04-03 at 2.40.12 PM
Shannon Saile

Mendes has been a valuable two-way player for the Sooners. Last year she hit .348 with six home runs, 39 RBIs and a .565 slugging percentage while pitching in nine games and posting a 4.50 ERA. In her previous three years at OU, Mendes hit .357 with 13 home runs, 78 RBIs and a .524 slugging percentage in 179 games.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Other Sooners

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OU shuts down campus through July 31, adopts virtual graduation

OU will hold virtual graduation, goes online for summer

John. E. Hoover

Sooners offer 3-star WR Quincey McAdoo (6-3, 175) from Arkansas:

John. E. Hoover

Sooners offer 2022 4-star DB Sam McCall (6-3, 180) from Florida:

John. E. Hoover

Sooners offer 2021 2-star DB Daymon David (6-2, 170) from Maryland:

John. E. Hoover

‪Somebody’s been busy. ‬ ‪#Sooners extend offer to 2022 4-star OT…

John. E. Hoover

Sooners offer 2022 4-star RB Jaydon Blue (5-9, 192) from Houston.

John. E. Hoover

Sooners offer 2022 4-star OL Julian Armella (6-6, 300) from Florida…

John. E. Hoover

Sooners offer 4-star WR Keon Coleman (6-4, 185) from Louisiana:

John. E. Hoover

On This Day: Sooners' 2016 Final Four run tailspins to a halt, as Wildcats coast to historically lopsided win

Villanova shoots an absurd 71 percent from the floor and immolates Oklahoma 95-51, as Buddy Hield manages just nine points on 4-of-12 shooting

Parker Thune

Sooners land UCLA O-line transfer Chris Murray

Lincoln Riley said Oklahoma needs better offensive line play. Now the Sooners have added a transfer from UCLA

John. E. Hoover