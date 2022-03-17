Skip to main content

Six Oklahoma Gymnasts Named All-Big 12

Jordan Bowers, Audrey Davis, Katherine LeVasseur and Ragan Smith all earned all-conference accolades in multiple disciplines.

No. 1-ranked Oklahoma placed six members in 11 spots on the All-Big 12 women’s gymnastics team on Wednesday.

It’s the 14th year in a row for OU to lead the conference in All-Big 12 picks.

Freshman Jordan Bowers landed three selections: vault (she’s the top-ranked athlete in the nation in the event), parallel bars and floor.

Sophomores Audrey Davis and Katherine LeVasseur and junior Ragan Smith were named in two events. Davis, No. 1 in the nation in bars, also received all-around accolades. LeVasseur got the nod on vault and beam. Smith — who’s now up to five career Big 12 honors — is No. 1 nationally in floor exercise as well as bars.

Super seniors Karrie Thomas and Carly Woodard were honored as well. Thomas picked up first All-Big 12 honor on bars, while Woodard earned her first career recognition on beam.

Under head coach K.J. Kindler, the Sooners are aiming for a 12th Big 12 Championship on Saturday in Denver. OU takes on conference rivals Denver, Iowa State and West Virginia at 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

