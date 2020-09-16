Oklahoma's Sept. 18 soccer match with Kansas has been postponed, per a Big 12 press release Wednesday afternoon.

"In accordance with Big 12 Conference soccer match interruption guidelines, the Oklahoma at Kansas match scheduled for Friday, September 18, has been postponed," the release read. "The Conference will work with the two programs to reschedule the match later in the season."

News of the postponement comes less than a week after the Sooners' season opener against Oklahoma State was also taken off the schedule due to COVID-19 protocol. It's unclear when that game will be made up.

Oklahoma will now presumably open the season Sept. 25 against Texas.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.