'Sooner Six' take down Texas State

With Sherri Coale's roster down to just six players, the Sooners get their first win of the season

Gabby Gregory Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Playing with just six players due to COVID-19 contact tracing efforts within the program, the Oklahoma women's basketball team downed Texas State 52-40 on Sunday to earn its first win of the season.

The Sooners (1-3, 0-1 Big 12) held the Bobcats (1-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) to 27.0 percent (17-for-63) shooting from the floor. Sunday’s game marked the first time since Dec. 7, 2014 at North Texas, that OU held an opponent to 40 points or less.

“I’m really proud of my crew,” said head coach Sherri Coale. “We just found a way to win. There are lots of ways to win basketball games – some are pretty and sometimes it's ugly. It doesn't really matter because we did what we needed to do to win the game today.

“Once again, these six that are just battling their tails off, and they're just growing by leaps and bounds and I'm so proud of them. I'm proud to be their coach and I'm excited about the heartbeat they're building. I look forward to getting back to work tomorrow with them.”

Gabby Gregory led the Sooners in scoring for the second consecutive game as she logged 16 points. The sophomore was just one rebound shy of a double-double as she collected nine boards. Gregory also shot eight-for-eight from the free throw line.

Nevaeh Tot Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Freshman Nevaeh Tot scored 12 points and led OU is assists for the third straight game with 5. She also added three steals.

Classmate Skylar Vann had a career game as she had 11 points and seven rebounds. The newcomer dazzled on defense, recording three of OU's four blocks.

Heavenly Greer led OU in rebounds with 10 on the day, doubling her previous career high of five set against Houston on Nov. 25.

OU held Texas State to just 18 points in the first half, good for the first time since Nov. 11, 2019 against Stephen F. Austin that the Sooners held an opponent to fewer than 20 points in the first half.

The Sooners kept Texas State to just 10 points in the third quarter and used a 13-0 run over the last five minutes of the period to pull away.

OU shot 50.0 percent (4-for-6) in the fourth quarter to Texas State's 29.4 percent (5-for-17) to close out the Bobcats and notch their first win of the season.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.