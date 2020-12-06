Sooner women fall 93-80 to Georgia despite stellar shooting

Oklahoma Sooners shoot a blistering 51 percent from the floor, but lose to Georgia Bulldogs in Athens

Shooting 51 percent from the floor generally translates to a victory.

Not so for Sherri Coale's hard-luck Sooners on Sunday afternoon, as they couldn't withstand a fourth-quarter run from the Georgia Lady Bulldogs and eventually dropped a 93-80 contest in Athens.

Senior guard Gabby Connally led all scorers with 29 points for the Lady Bulldogs, who couldn't shake a resilient Oklahoma squad until late in the fourth quarter. The two teams entered the final period knotted at 67, but a 10-1 run highlighted by a back-breaking three-pointer from Que Morrison helped Georgia cruise to victory.

Junior forward Madi Williams led Oklahoma with 21 points, but fouled out with 2:59 remaining as the Lady Bulldogs pulled away. Freshman guard Nevaeh Tot added 14 points and six assists, while sophomore Gabby Gregory chipped in 13 of her own. Senior Mandy Simpson led the Sooners with 10 rebounds in just 20 minutes of play.

However, Georgia didn't allow sweet-shooting guard Taylor Robertson any room to operate. Despite playing 33 minutes, the junior guard was limited to just six points on 2-of-4 shooting. It marked Robertson's lowest scoring output since her freshman season in 2018-19; she had at least 9 points in every game last year.

The Sooners shot the ball remarkably well as a team, particularly from behind the arc (8-for-13), but Georgia ran away with one key category: free throws. Though the Lady Bulldogs shot just 41 percent (29-for-71) from the field, they attempted 39 free throws, hitting 29 of those tries from the charity stripe. Oklahoma shot just 24 total free throws, converting 14.

The Sooners, now 0-2 on the young season, will look to get in the win column on Thursday when they host Kansas at the Lloyd Noble Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

