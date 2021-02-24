Sooners fall 9-5 to Stephen F. Austin

Five unearned runs in the sixth inning overshadow a pair of Sooner home runs in the fourth

ARLINGTON, TX — Oklahoma gave up a six-spot in the sixth inning against Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday night, and the Sooners flopped to a 9-5 loss to the Lumberjacks at Globe Life Field.

SFA scored five unearned runs off two bases-loaded walks, a bases-loaded hit batter, a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch that was followed by a throwing error.

OU Athletics

OU (1-2) had built a 5-3 lead off a three-run home run from Jimmy Crooks in the fourth inning and a solo blast by Conor McKenna in the fifth.

Senior Luke Taggart started and went 5 1/3 innings, but in the fourth inning was tagged for a leadoff home run to Jordan Monacy and a one-out, first-pitch shot by Clayton Loranger. Taggart also gave up an RBI single in the third inning by Cameron Crawford.

OU coach Skip Johnson ran out six pitchers on the evenng. Junior Aaron Brooks caught the brunt of the Lumberjacks’ station-to-station work in the sixth, giving up five runs on five batters faced.

The Sooners return to Globe Life Field on Wednesday night for a 7:30 game against the hosts, UT-Arlington, before heading south for three games at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, TX. OU plays Auburn at noon on Friday, then meets old rival Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Saturday before finishing Sunday against Big 12 foe Baylor at 5 p.m.