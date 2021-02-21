Sooners open with run-rule victory at Houston

Sooners hit three home runs in the opening game of a doubleheader

HOUSTON — Back on the diamond after last week’s record-setting season debut, Oklahoma run-ruled Houston 12-4 on Sunday in the opening game of a doubleheader at Cougar Softball Stadium.

Jocelyn Alo hit her fourth home run of the season and finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs, Mackenzie Donihoo homered and scored three runs, and Grace Green homered in her first at-bat of the season and went 2-for-2 with two RBIs as the No. 2-ranked Sooners cruised.

OU scored five runs in the second inning and five more in the fifth.

Houston touched up Giselle Juarez for four earned runs in four innings and took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on Sarah Queen’s three-run home run.

Oklahoma played without senior outfielder Nicole Mendes, senior infielder Taylon Snow, senior infielder Jana Johns and sophomore pitcher Brooke Vestal due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.

Game two starts at 2:30 p.m.