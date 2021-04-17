Sooners shell the Longhorns, run rule Texas 11-1

The Oklahoma softball team kept rolling in a dominant win over the Texas Longhorns to open up the weekend series

The No. 1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners had been looking forward to their matchup with the No. 7/8 Texas Longhorns.

But Friday night, they didn’t wait to pounce on their Red River rivals.

Opening with back-to-back home runs, the Sooners exploded for five first inning runs to run rule the ‘Horns 11-1 at Marita Hynes Field.

Giselle Juarez struck out the side in the top of the first, clearing the way for a hot start for the OU bats.

Turning on a full-count pitch, freshman Tiare Jennings launched a line drive over the fence in center field to start the Sooners on the right foot. Just a few pitches later, Sooner slugger Jocelyn Alo hit a homer of her own.

It would again be a freshman, this time Jayda Coleman, who would drive in the next run three batters later. Smoking a grounder to the right field fence, Coleman’s one-out triple brought Grace Lyons around the bases from first base, and the Sooners never looked back.

Lynnsie Elam and Nicole Mendes would each drive in a runner of their own to complete the five run inning.

The Sooners got plenty of help from the Longhorn defense all night, too.

Texas pitchers hit six OU hitters, and committed three fielding errors, giving an already explosive lineup free baserunners and extra motivation to put the Longhorn fielders under pressure on the base paths.

Jennings scored on one such fielding error in the third inning as Texas shortstop McKinzie Parker overthrew first baseman Colleen Sullivan to plate OU’s second run.

Given plenty of run support, Juarez silenced the Longhorn hitters for the most part, allowing a lone home run to third baseman Brianna Cantu in the third inning. The OU ace struck out four batters and allowed three hits in her four inning appearance.

Already up 8-1 in the fifth inning, Mackenzie Donihoo's pinch hit three-run blast to run rule Texas.

Game two between the Sooner and the Longhorns is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Marita Hynes Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.