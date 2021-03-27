Two HRs by Oklahoma's Alo beats Iowa State

Cyclones score five runs in the seventh but Juarez holds on to pitch a complete game

AMES, IA — Jocelyn Alo hit two more home runs and had five RBIs and Giselle Juarez hung on to a complete game victory as No. 1-ranked Oklahoma opened Big 12 Conference play with a 9-7 victory at Iowa State’s Cyclone Sports Complex.

The Cyclones scored five runs off Juarez in the bottom of the seventh, including a two-out, two-run homer by Mikayla Ramos that made it 9-7, but Juarez then struck out Milaysia Ochoa to end it — Juarez's 11th strikeout of the game.

With the score tied 2-2, Alo hit a three-run bomb in the top of the second inning to put the Sooners ahead 5-2.

Then in the fourth, with Nicole Mendes on second base, Alo mashed another home run down the left field line for a 7-2 lead.

Kinzie Hansen and Jayda Coleman each had two hits, and Taylon Snow had two RBIs as OU improved to 23-0 on the season. Iowa State fell to 22-6.

It was Iowa State’s first home games in 678 days — a span of 55 straight games away from home.

The teams meet again Saturday at 1 p.m.