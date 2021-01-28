Two Sooners named to All-Big 12 team

Two Oklahoma Sooners were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Baseball Team on Wednesday.

Pitcher Jason Ruffcorn and infielder Peyton Graham were voted first-team by the league's head coaches. Both were vital members of Oklahoma's campaign last season and hope to bring a similar level of success to the new year.

Peyton Graham (left) and Jason Ruffcorn OU Athletics

Ruffcorn racked up a productive five saves last season while maintaining a 0.00 ERA in his seven appearances. His 12 strikeouts and .115 opponent batting average helped the fifth-year senior stand out and earn preseason All-American honors in addition to his conference accolades.

Graham was a breakout star for the Sooners in his freshman year and comes into this season as one of the most exciting members of Skip Johnson’s team. He was named to the preseason All- American third-team ahead of his sophomore year.

The Waxahachie, TX product batted .358 with three home runs in 2020 while ranking 15th nationally in doubles with eight in his 18 starts. Graham was on a six-game hitting streak when the season ended unexpectedly.

The two stars will look to lead the No. 23-ranked Sooners to victory in the season opener on Feb. 19 against Southern.