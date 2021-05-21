Women's College World Series to Return to Full Capacity

Softball's National Championship will take place with 100 percent capacity in Oklahoma City.

The Women’s College World Series will expand to full capacity.

After the NCAA’s decision to lift attendance restrictions in accordance to local healthy and safety protocols, USA Softball announced they would follow suit for college softball’s marquee event.

This year’s college world series will be the 30th anniversary of the event in Oklahoma City.

Taking place over June 3-9, the Oklahoma Sooners will look to return to the event and turn the newly expanded expanded Hall of Fame Stadium into college softball’s biggest home field advantage.

Fans will still be encouraged to wear a face covering and practice physical distancing inside the complex.