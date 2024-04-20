OU Softball: Oklahoma Downs Houston to Open Series
NORMAN — Oklahoma got off the mark against Houston with a steady victory on Friday.
Second baseman Alynah Torres tallied four RBIs, powering the No. 2-ranked Sooners to a 8-0 win over the Cougars in six innings to open the series with a win at Love’s Field.
OU moved to 40-4 on the year and maintained its one-game lead at the top of the Big 12 with a 16-3 record. Houston dropped to 23-21 overall and 3-16 in league play.
"We're moving in the right direction," OU coach Patty Gasso said after the win. "I can feel that. Some things are starting to become al little bit easier, less pressed... Defense, outstanding. Pitching, outstanding. Everything's there."
Some clutch hitting opened things up for Oklahoma in the first inning.
With two outs, catcher Kinzie Hansen lined back up the middle off the glove of Houston starting pitcher Taylor Edwards to put a pair aboard for Torres.
After a lengthy mound visit by former Sooners star Hope Trautwein, who currently serves as the Cougars’ pitching coach, Torres rocketed a no-doubter to put the hosts up 3-0.
WATCH: Oklahoma's Postgame Press Conference
OU had a chance to blow the game open in the third.
Torres led the frame off with a single, and quickly found her way to third base after Kasidi Pickering drew a walk and Riley Ludlam singled to bring the 4,292 fans at Love’s Field, including college football icon Paul Finebaum, to their feet.
Cydney Sanders was unable to repeat her sixth inning heroics from Tuesday’s contest against Tulsa where she smashed a grand slam, but she still plated a run.
Her check swing made contact and put the ball in play, but Torres’ jump off third base forced the Cougar defense to settle for the out at first and allow the run to score.
The decision proved sound, as Rylie Boone and Jayda Coleman both lined out to left field to end the threat on a pair of steady defensive plays from Houston’s Lair Beautae.
Torres’ nice night continued when she reached on a fielder’s choice in the fourth that scored Jennings.
In the past four games, Torres had combined for six hits, and her hot streak showed no signs of slowing on Friday.
"I was just keeping it simple, honestly," she said after the game. "I was thinking pass-the-bat mentality, knowing whoever's in front of me or behind me has my back. Just letting go and being free, swinging the bat and swinging at strikes."
Hansen swiped home on a double steal to push OU’s advantage to 6-0, but the pair of runs was all Oklahoma managed in the fourth inning.
As the Sooner bats slowly built the lead, Kelly Maxwell continued her dominance in the circle.
The OU left-hander struck out five Cougar batters, allowing two hits and three walks in five scoreless innings.
"She’s turned a big corner," Gasso said, "and she’s turned it for a while now and that’s the connection she has with Coach Jennifer Rocha. And there’s just different demeanor and a confidence. She’s very very confident on the mound right now."
Karlie Keeney took over in the sixth to continue the shutout.
Sanders had another opportunity to walk the game off in the bottom of the sixth with the bases loaded.
She fouled off four pitches, but ultimately was rewarded walk on a pitch clock violation to put OU up 7-0.
Two batters later, Coleman ended the maw with a single that would have plated a couple had the game not ended at 8-0.
Hansen ended the contest 3-for-4 at the plate, Jennings and Ludlam finished 2-for-3, Coleman batted 2-for-4 on the night and Torres closed out Friday 2-for-2.
The Sooners and Cougars will return to action in Game 2 Saturday at 6 p.m.