OU Softball: Oklahoma Reaches Multiple Milestones in Victory Over UCF
UCF pitcher Sarah Willis held off Oklahoma for three innings.
But the Sooners finally found a little success in their second trip through the lineup.
After Jayda Coleman was narrowly called out to lead off the fourth inning, Tiare Jennings would not be denied.
The OU shortstop obliterated the second pitch she saw from Willis, smashing the ball well into the parking lot beyond the left field wall at the UCF Softball Complex.
It was Jennings’ 90th career home run, which tied her for seventh all-time in the NCAA record books.
Combined with a good start from Kierston Deal, the solo shot gave the No. 2-ranked Sooners just enough offense to hold off a late rally to beat the Knights 2-1 on Saturday in Orlando.
Jennings’ home run wasn’t the only milestone OU reached on Saturday.
Oklahoma’s win marked career victory No. 1,500 for Patty Gasso.
Gasso is the third coach to hit the 1,500-win milestone after Michigan’s Carol Hutchins (1,708 wins) and Arizona’s Mike Candrea (1,674). With a career record of 1,500-349-2, Gasso leads all active coaches in victories.
Of late, Oklahoma has struggled to cash in on all its opportunities with runners on base. But the Sooners (44-4, 20-3 Big 12) didn’t have to fight through that particular headache on Saturday.
Willis dominated early for the Knights (28-20, 10-13), as she retired the first 10 OU batters, a streak that was snapped with Jennings’ thunderous swing.
Jennings’ home run wasn’t all the offense Oklahoma generated in the fourth.
Two batters later, catcher Kinzie Hansen drew a walk and then went all the way from first to home off Ella Parker’s RBI double to push the lead to 2-0.
Meanwhile, Deal matched Willis, as the sophomore turned in another stellar performance in the circle.
Getting the Saturday start instead of senior Nicole May, Deal allowed the Knights to reach second base only once in the first six innings, as the lead runner advanced on a fielder’s choice in the fourth inning.
UCF didn't go down in the seventh without a fight, however.
With a runner at first, pinch hitter Sona Halajian doubled off the top of the wall with two outs to cut OU's 2-0 lead to 2-1. With the tying run in scoring position, Deal got behind in the count 2-1 to Sierra Humphreys.
Undeterred by the pressure, she closed out the win by getting Humphreys to ground out to Jennings.
Deal surrendered just two hits and one walk while striking out four UCF batters.
OU drew four walks as a team, but Jennings and Parker were the only two batters to notch hits against Willis.
Oklahoma will return with a chance to sweep the Knights at 10 a.m. Sunday, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.