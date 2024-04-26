OU Softball: Patty Gasso Needs Oklahoma to be 'All in' During Final Road Trip at UCF
Just two regular season series remain in Oklahoma’s Big 12 stay, and Patty Gasso’s No. 2-ranked Sooners are still working to fine tune the offense before postseason gets underway.
OU rolled Houston last weekend, but stranded double-digit baserunners again, something Gasso is keen to correct.
But the pitching and defense has held steady, as Oklahoma is looking to take its play up another level to play its best softball in the postseason.
Traveling to Orlando to take on UCF represents the Sooners’ last trip outside of Oklahoma for the year.
OU hosts Bedlam next weekend, and then will play the rest of its games at the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City or Love’s Field to start the NCAA Tournament. After that lies the WCWS in OKC.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. UCF
Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Game 2: Saturday, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Game 3: Sunday, 10 a.m. CT, ESPN+
Peaking in May and June is the ultimate goal, something Gasso’s teams have grown accustomed to.
Entering the weekend 42-4 overall and 18-3 in conference play, the Sooners have all the talent necessary, they just need to continue to do the things off the field required to play at the highest level.
“I think a lot of it is energy, like what’s your body feeling like,” Gasso said Tuesday. “Connection as a team, what that looks like. Are you really interested in what everyone else is doing? Are you all in? Are you a franchise guy or a team guy or woman. Those are things that we’re looking for.”
The Knights (28-18, 10-11) will force OU to prove it can keep its energy levels high throughout the weekend, especially to generate consistent offense.
UCF’s pitching staff ranks fourth in the Big 12 with a 2.73 team ERA, and its 18 home runs allowed ranks second behind Texas, meaning Oklahoma will have to string at-bats together instead of only relying on the long ball.
Kelly Maxwell, Nicole May and Kierston Deal will have to limit issuing free passes in the circle as well, as the Knights are aggressive with runners on.
“They’ve got power and speed, few slappers,” Gasso said of the Knights’ offense. “They can put up big numbers. Our pitching staff is going to have to be really good. Going to have to keep their playmakers off the basepaths. They’re going to bow up.”
UCF bats .313 as a team, which is fifth in the Big 12.
The trip won’t just serve as an opportunity for OU to hang onto its one-game lead atop the conference.
The Sooners will honor their seniors throughout the weekend off the field, something Gasso said generally relieves the pressure as the season winds to a close.
“On road trips we get to spend some time together,” Gasso said. “And when you’re away from softball, then it seems like they have a little more fun. This is gonna be a celebration of our seniors, and we have a lot of them. So we’re gonna do some things on the road that I think they’re gonna enjoy and maybe lighten up the stress factor.”
Oklahoma and UCF will open this weekend’s series on Friday at 5 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.