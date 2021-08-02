Former Oklahoma Softball Star Nicole Pendley Joins Wichita State Staff

After serving two seasons as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State, Nicole Pendley was named the Director of Operations for WSU.

A former Oklahoma softball star has a new gig.

Nicole Pendley, a three-time All-Big 12 selection, has been named the Director of Operations for the Wichita State Shockers softball program.

A standout for the Sooners, Pendley spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant for Mississippi State under head coach Samantha Ricketts, also a former Sooner under Patty Gasso.

A two-time National Champion, Pendley finished her Oklahoma career with 47 home runs, 240 hits and a .329 batting average in 254 career appearances.

Pendley has also pursued a professional softball career as well as her coaching career after she was taken with the No. 12-overall pick in the 2018 NPF Draft by the USSSA Pride. After playing a season with the Pride and a season with the Cleveland Comets, Pendley played in the inaugural season of the Athletes Unlimited league last year.

The Shockers hope the addition of Pendley will help continue their ascent as a softball program on the rise after they finished second in home runs in 2020, only behind the Oklahoma Sooners.

Wichita States’ 2021 campaign came to an end in Norman last year as they fell to the Sooners in regional play, but the Shockers ended 2021 with their heads held high. Under the guidance of head coach Kristi Bredbenner, the Shockers finished the season 41-13-1, advancing to the regional final for the second time in program history.