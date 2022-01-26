Four Oklahoma Softball Players Named to Player of the Year Watch List

Jocelyn Alo, Kinzie Hanson, Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings were among 50 players named to the preseason watch list for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

Four members of the Oklahoma softball team have been named to the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List, the organization announced the 50-player list Wednesday.

Redshirt senior and reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Jocelyn Alo, junior Kinzie Hansen and sophomores Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings are among the 50 student-athletes on the preseason watch list. The recognition marks Alo's fourth consecutive year on the preseason list, while Coleman, Hansen and Jennings make their first appearance.

OU's four selections are the most nationally. Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma State and UCLA all have three representatives apiece to tie for second.

The top 25 finalists for the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award will be announced April 20. While an athlete does not have to be on the Watch List to be considered for the top 25, the eventual USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will come from the top 25 finalists. The top 10 finalists will be announced May 4 and the top three announced May 18. The 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be revealed prior to the Women's College World Series. Freshmen can be considered for the Player of the Year award once they have competed at the collegiate level.

Alo looks to become the second Sooner to repeat in winning the USA Softball award (Keilani Ricketts, 2012-13). The All-American rewrote the record books a season ago and will have the opportunity to do more damage as a super senior in 2022. A First Team NFCA All-American, Alo recorded program records for home runs (34), batting average (.475) and total bases (203) in 2021, including an NCAA-best 1.109 slugging percentage in 2021.

Jennings, the 2021 NFCA DI National Freshman of the Year and unanimous NFCA First Team All-American, had one of the most dominant first-year campaigns in not only Oklahoma, but NCAA history. A top-10 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year a season ago, Jennings set the NCAA single-season freshman RBI record with 92 and finished with 27 home runs on the season, just three away from the NCAA freshman HR record. Jennings also led the NCAA with 25 doubles and was second nationally behind Alo with a 1.000 slugging percentage.

Coleman, an NFCA First Team All-American and top-three finalist for the NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year, was an All-Big 12 and all-freshman team selection a season ago. The playmaking centerfielder led the team with 20 stolen bases and ranked second on the team with a .545 on-base percentage to go with nine home runs, 11 doubles and 53 RBIs.

Another Sooner slugger and NFCA All-American, Hansen, ranked fifth in the country a season ago with 24 home runs as she batted .438 with 66 RBIs. The newly-minted USA Softball National Team Selection was a versatile weapon for OU, starting all but two games behind the plate or at first base. The 2021 Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player allowed just three runners to steal on her, finishing the season with a .990 fielding clip.

Alo, Jennings, Coleman, Hansen and preseason No. 1 Oklahoma begin their national title defense in Santa Barbara, Calif., Feb. 10 vs. UC-Santa Barbara.