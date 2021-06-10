Historic Comeback Has Oklahoma One Game Away From the National Title

The Sooners breathed new life into the WCWS Championship Series with a four-run sixth inning rally on Wednesday evening.

Jocelyn Alo celebrates her homer John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Sooners aren’t done yet.

Staving off elimination once again, the top-seeded Sooners beat the 10-seeded Florida State Seminoles 6-2 on Wednesday night at Hall of Fame Stadium to force a winner-take-all Game 3.

And it took a record-setting performance to get the job done.

Trailing 2-0, Jana Johns launched a no-doubter to left field, nearly clearing the outfield bleachers to cut the deficit to one. The homer was Oklahoma’s 158th blast of the year, tying the single-season NCAA record set by Hawaii in 2010.

In the top of the sixth and down to their final six outs, it would be none other than Jocelyn Alo who rewrote the record books.

With Tiare Jennings already on and no outs, Alo cranked the two-strike offering from Kathryn Sandercock into right-center field, giving OU (55-4) their first lead of the Championship Series over the Seminoles (49-12-1) and the home run record, all while sending Hall of Fame Stadium into a frenzy.

Alo’s bomb opened the floodgates.

Four straight singles by the Sooners put two more runs on the board courtesy of RBIs by Mackenzie Donihoo and Jayda Coleman, and OU handed a 5-2 lead back to Giselle Juarez in the circle.

Giselle Juarez celebrates the final out John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

Oklahoma’s senior ace wouldn’t relinquish it.

Despite giving up another first inning home run, Juarez settled in, just as she did against James Madison on Monday, to shine in the circle.

Mackenzie Donihoo makes the catch in left field John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

Punching out a pair of batters to close the first inning, Juarez retired eight straight Seminoles and shut the 10-seed out the rest of the way, giving her offense plenty of time to dial in on the FSU pitching staff.

Allowing just four hits, Juarez struck out six batters en route to the victory.

Though the Sooners didn’t get their fast start (scoring just one run in the first three innings), their stellar defense returned to support Juarez, coming up big to help the senior pitcher work out of any jam she found herself in.

Grace Lyons turns two John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

Nicole Mendes added some insurance in the top of the seventh with a sacrifice fly to plate Alo and push the lead to 6-2, more than enough to get Oklahoma across the finish line.

Breathing new life into the Championship Series, the Sooners take all of the momentum into Thursday’s Game 3.

No team this year has beat Oklahoma twice, and the Sooner bats have now laid eyes on all three FSU pitchers who are expected to be involved tomorrow.

The National Championship will be decided at 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at Hall of Fame Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.