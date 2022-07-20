Jocelyn Alo Wins ESPY as Top College Athlete

Oklahoma senior Jocelyn Alo's legend just got even bigger.

In the year she set the all-time NCAA home run record for softball (or baseball), the Sooners' slugger brought home an ESPY as the best female college athlete during Tuesday's ESPYs preview on ESPN.

Alo took home the award over fellow nominees Aliyah Boston (South Carolina basketball), Jaelin Howell (Florida State soccer) and Charlotte North (Boston College lacrosse).

Alo finished her college career as a two-time national champion, two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and the NCAA career record holder for home runs, slugging percentage and total bases. The Hauula, HI, product was also a four-time NFCA All-American with three first-team accolades.

The two-time Big 12 Player of the Year broke the NCAA career record for home runs in 2022, finishing with an unprecedented 122 and led the Sooners to the program's sixth national title and second straight. She finishes first in NCAA Division I history for home runs, total bases (761) and slugging pct. (.987) and became the first player in history to hit 30 home runs and bat .500 in the same season. She was also the first player to record three seasons of 30-plus home runs, accomplishing the feat in 2018, 2021 and 2022.

She finished her super senior season with an NCAA-leading 34 home runs, a .515 batting average, 85 RBIs and 1.212 slugging percentage. Alo is OU's record holder holder in nine statistical categories.

Alo (Best Record-Breaking Performance) and the Sooners (Best Team) are up for two additional ESPYS during Wednesday night's 2022 ESPYS Awards live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show can be seen live on ESPN at 7 p.m.

The ESPYS are awarded by a combination of online fan balloting and voting by ESPN executives, on-air personalities and sportswriters.