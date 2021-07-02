Oklahoma adds Oregon transfer infielder Alyssa Brito

Brito was second team all-Pac-12 and on the conference's all-defense team as a freshman.

Oklahoma softball has made their second transfer portal splash of the offseason on Friday bringing in Oregon infielder Alyssa Brito.

Brito has only played one year of college softball and it was a very successful one in Eugene. As a freshman, she hit .299 with ten home runs and 31 RBIs and was stellar on the defensive side of things.

Her play was good enough to be selected second team all-Pac-12 and be honored on the league’s all-defensive team as well as the all-freshman team. Her 53 starts last season all came at shortstop.

"We were in search of a player that can play multiple positions and play them all well, in addition to someone that can bring additional power to our lineup," head coach Patty Gasso said in a release. "Alyssa checked all of those boxes. Her relationship with some of our current players also played a part."

"Her style of play is both athletic and energetic. We're excited and think she can be a game-changer for us."

Out of Tustin, CA, Brito was the No. 32 rated prospect in high school by FloSoftball and ranked even higher at No. 17 in the Extra Inning softball top 100.

As Gasso referenced in her comments, Brito also already has Oklahoma ties. She played on the same travel ball team as several current Sooners including Tiare Jennings, Nicole May and Zaida Puni before committing to play collegiately with the Ducks.

Tiare Jennings John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

Where Brito fits in initially isn’t exactly obvious with Oklahoma bringing back their entire infield including already having an elite shortstop in Grace Lyons. But, Brito is young and very talented. She will likely find her way into playing time in some form or fashion relatively quickly.

"When I was on campus and met Coach Gasso and the staff, it felt like the perfect fit," Brito said. "The coaches, players and championship mindset were something that helped me choose OU during this process."

"I can't wait to get on the field and grind with this talented group of players."

Brito joins North Texas pitcher Hope Trautwein as the two big transfer portal additions of the offseason for Patty Gasso and the Sooners as they look to repeat as national champions in 2022.