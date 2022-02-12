Oklahoma Beats Loyola Marymount 5-0, Run Rules Mississippi State 9-0

The Sooners moved to 3-0 ahead of matching up with the No. 3-ranked UCLA Bruins on Saturday evening.

Patty Gasso’s Oklahoma Sooners continued to roll with a pair of victories on Friday.

Competing in the Mark Campbell Invitational Irvine, CA, OU downed Loyola Marymount and Mississippi State to move to 3-0 on the season.

Up first, the No. 1-ranked Sooners downed Loyola Marymount 5-0, having to complete a full seven innings for the first time this season.

Sophomore second baseman Tiare Jennings stole the show for OU in the first game, launching a pair of home runs to fuel the Oklahoma offense.

Jennings’ first homer was a solo shot in the third inning before she returned to smash a three-run bomb in the fourth inning.

Taylon Snow finished off the scoring for OU in the fifth inning, driving in Jayda Coleman with a single to left field.

In the circle, Hope Trautwein and Jordy Bahl combined for a complete game shutout.

Trautwein pitched four innings, allowing four hits and walking one batter, also striking out five Marymount hitters.

Bahl struck out six batters and gave up her first hit of the season to close out the contest.

The Oklahoma offense had more success in the second game, beating Mississippi State 9-0 in five innings.

Jocelyn Alo continued her march to history in the first inning, knocking home Jennings in her 90th career home run.

The Sooners flexed their muscles in the second inning, building the lead to 4-0 behind RBIs from Jennings and Kinzie Hansen without having to use the long ball.

Mackenzie Donihoo and Grace Green hit a pair of solo bombs in the fourth inning to put OU in front 7-0, before Grace Lyons and Hannah Coor scored on a throwing error in the fifth inning to put the game in run-rule territory.

In the circle, sophomore Nicole May dominated.

Pitching all five innings, May only allowed two hits and two walks, striking out 10 of the 21 batters she faced and ensuring the Sooners still haven’t allowed a run all season.

The competition will pick up tomorrow for OU, however.

In an early season top five battle, the Sooners will face off against the No. 3 UCLA Bruins (3-0) at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening. The game will be streamed on Flosoftball.

