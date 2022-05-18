Oklahoma Softball: Jocelyn Alo Named Finalist for USA Softball Player of the Year

The Sooner star has a chance to take home the prestigious award for the second consecutive year later this month.

Jocelyn Alo is once again a finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

After taking home the award in 2021, the Sooner slugger has a chance to go back-to-back as she features alongside Washington’s Baylee Klingler and South Florida’s Georgina Corrick.

Alo’s historic home run chase took center stage during the first act of the college softball season, and it ended in storybook fashion for the super senior.

Returning to her home in Hawaii, Alo eclipsed former OU star Lauren Chamberlain as the Home Run Queen in the sport.

Her explosive season for the Sooners didn’t stop there, however.

Alo enters the NCAA Tournament leading the nation in slugging percentage (1.128) and on-base percentage (.622), and is second in the country in batting average (.481), while also launching 25 home runs, the third best mark in the nation.

The Hawaiian was also named the Big 12 Player of the Year, and she’s led her team back to the No. 1-overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Alo isn’t the only finalist with game-changing power at her disposal.

This season, Klingler has rocketed 22 home runs and has driven in 65 RBIs, both of which are good enough to land in the top five nationally.

Klingler won the Pac-12 Player of the Year, and has only struck out six times all season at the plate.

South Florida’s Corrick is the only pitcher in the final three, but she’s been a key piece in firing her team into postseason play.

Corrick leads the country in innings pitched (266 1/3), strikeouts (407), shutouts (20) and wins (36). Despite throwing more than any pitcher in the country, Corrick has also maintained an outstanding 0.53 ERA, which ranks third in the nation.

The winner of the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be announced on May 31 ahead of the Women’s College World Series at a team-only banquet in Oklahoma City.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.