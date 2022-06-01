Skip to main content

Oklahoma Softball: Jordy Bahl Wins National Freshman of the Year Award

For the second straight year, a Sooner freshman took home the major award ahead of the Women's College World Series.

Jordy Bahl has been crowned the nation’s best freshman.

Tuesday night, the right-handed pitcher was named the NFCA National Freshman of the Year, marking the second straight year a Sooner has taken home the award.

Bahl has been the ace of Oklahoma’s pitching staff this season, leading the Sooners through a dominant regular season campaign.

Posting a record of 21-1 on the season, Bahl leads OU in innings pitched with 132 1/3 innings, firing 199 strikeouts while only allowing 29 walks. The true freshman ranks fourth in the country with a 0.95 ERA. Hitters have been held to a .137 batting average against Bahl, and she’s only allowed 16 extra-base hits, three of which have been home runs.

Bahl didn’t waste any time announcing herself to the nation. She helped the OU pitching staff combine to pitch a perfect game in the season opener before shutting down the UCLA offense in the fourth game of the year, leading the Sooners to a 4-1 win over the Bruins.

On Feb. 25, Bahl threw her first solo perfect game at Oklahoma, dominating CSU-Fullerton.

Moving into conference play, Bahl appeared unfazed.

She posted a 1.30 ERA against Big 12 opponents, striking out 71 batters and allowing just 13 walks in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

As a result, Bahl took home All-Big 12 Honors, as she was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year.

Bahl is the fourth Sooner overall to take home the award, following in the footsteps of Paige Parker (2015), Jocelyn Alo (2018) and Tiare Jennings (2021).

