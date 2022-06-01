Oklahoma Softball: Jordy Bahl Wins National Freshman of the Year Award

For the second straight year, a Sooner freshman took home the major award ahead of the Women's College World Series.

Jordy Bahl has been crowned the nation’s best freshman.

Tuesday night, the right-handed pitcher was named the NFCA National Freshman of the Year, marking the second straight year a Sooner has taken home the award.

Bahl has been the ace of Oklahoma’s pitching staff this season, leading the Sooners through a dominant regular season campaign.

Posting a record of 21-1 on the season, Bahl leads OU in innings pitched with 132 1/3 innings, firing 199 strikeouts while only allowing 29 walks. The true freshman ranks fourth in the country with a 0.95 ERA. Hitters have been held to a .137 batting average against Bahl, and she’s only allowed 16 extra-base hits, three of which have been home runs.

Bahl didn’t waste any time announcing herself to the nation. She helped the OU pitching staff combine to pitch a perfect game in the season opener before shutting down the UCLA offense in the fourth game of the year, leading the Sooners to a 4-1 win over the Bruins.

On Feb. 25, Bahl threw her first solo perfect game at Oklahoma, dominating CSU-Fullerton.

Moving into conference play, Bahl appeared unfazed.

She posted a 1.30 ERA against Big 12 opponents, striking out 71 batters and allowing just 13 walks in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

As a result, Bahl took home All-Big 12 Honors, as she was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year.

Bahl is the fourth Sooner overall to take home the award, following in the footsteps of Paige Parker (2015), Jocelyn Alo (2018) and Tiare Jennings (2021).

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.