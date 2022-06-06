Oklahoma Softball: OU Responds With Emphatic Win Over UCLA, Advances to Championship Series

After falling to the Bruins in Game 1 on Monday, the Sooners dominated UCLA to clinch their third consecutive WCWS Championship Series berth.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Championship teams respond.

That’s exactly what Patty Gasso’s defending champs did on Monday.

A short 30 minutes after facing their first setback of the Women’s College World Series, the top-seeded Sooners roared back against UCLA.

In the third at-bat of the game, Tiare Jennings fired an emphatic three-run shot to dead center field, reasserting OU’s dominance at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma’s onslaught never relented as the Sooners trounced the Bruins 15-0 in five innings to clinch a spot in Wednesday’s championship series.

Jennings’ bomb merely served as an appetizer for teammate Jocelyn Alo, however.

OU (57-3) first baseman Taylon Snow led the second inning off with a single, and Rylie Boone followed her aboard with a bunt single of her own before Alo stepped into the box.

On the first pitch she saw from UCLA (51-10) pitcher Megan Faraimo, Alo obliterated the softball.

Career home run No. 119 for Alo landed far beyond the left field wall, nearly hitting a lemonade truck sitting well beyond the supposed line of fire at Hall of Fame Stadium.

Six runs in hand, Hope Trautwein fired the Sooners across the finish line.

OU’s talented right-hander held UCLA to just two hits across the five innings of work, striking out six Bruins and issuing zero walks.

Alo tacked on another run for good measure in the fourth inning.

The OU super senior ripped a dribbler to center field, and UCLA’s Maya Brady fumbled the ball, allowing it to roll toward the wall.

Coleman, coming from first base, rounded third and slid home safely to put OU up 7-0.

The Sooners weren’t going to stop until they secured the run rule.

Oklahoma loaded the bases in the fifth inning with no outs, pinch-hitter Grace Green delivered.

Green bounced a single up the middle to bring one run in, and Rylie Boone followed her up with a two-run single to extend Oklahoma’s advantage to 10-0.

Coleman drew bases-loaded walk, bringing Alo back up with OU up 11-0.

And there would only be one result.

Alo launched a grand slam.

In what could have been the final game of her illustrious career, Alo hit a perfect 4-for-4 with seven RBIs.

The Sooners will now have Tuesday off ahead of the WCWS championship series.

Oklahoma State and Texas loom in the other semifinal, as there will be an All-Big 12 National Championship to cap off the 2022 softball season.

Championship series Game 1 will start on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and the contest will air on ESPN.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.