Oklahoma Softball: Riding Momentum, OU Looks to Clinch Another Title on Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Sooners are 21 outs away from the program’s sixth National Championship.

Oklahoma (58-3) dealt a psychological blow to the Texas Longhorns (47-21-1) Wednesday night, plating a run in every inning en route to a 16-1 demolition of the ‘Horns.

Thursday night, they’ll have a chance to finish the job.

College softball’s wire-to-wire No. 1-ranked team has embraced the pressure to repeat as champions all year, and the Sooners dazzled in their return to prime time.

How to Watch WCWS Championship Series:

Game 2: Thursday, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Longhorn ace Hailey Dolcini lasted a grand total of seven batters, and Texas head coach Mike White burned through four pitchers just to close the game.

Oklahoma matched the WCWS single-game record for runs scored on Wednesday, a feat that is no longer a surprise to those in OU’s dugout.

“We come out every game just wanting to compete and do what we can on the field to get a win,” Sooner first baseman Taylon Snow said after the win over Texas on Wednesday. “So, I mean, I wouldn't say it surprises us because we come out ready to just compete.”

Left-hander Estelle Czech was virtually the only pitcher the ‘Horns didn’t throw into the fray, as it seems White will roll her out in Game 2.

But after the Game 1 demolition, the Sooners will return to Hall of Fame Stadium with all the confidence in the world that they’ll be able to close the season on a high Thursday.

“I think the approach just stays the same,” OU star Jocelyn Alo said after the win on Wednesday. “We're going to come out and we're going to dominate.

“It doesn't matter who's on that mound, it doesn't matter what name across their chest that they're wearing. We're just going to come out and play Sooner softball.”

Of OU’s nine starting batters on Wednesday, only catcher Kinzie Hansen finished the game without a hit. But even then, Hansen drew a walk and scored a pair of runs.

Top to bottom, there is no weakness in Oklahoma’s offense, which becomes a bit of a problem when an opponent has to top the Sooners not once but twice to take home the National Championship.

“I think we're just so locked in within our preparation that each game,” Oklahoma second baseman Tiare Jennings said. “Not that we're expected to do it, but we know we should be doing good things. We hold the expectations for ourselves.

“Every game, we keep that momentum, keep that preparation, trust in our process, and our plans that good things will happen like that.”

If Texas can find a way to silence the OU bats, the Longhorns will still have to find a way to score runs.

Oklahoma super senior Hope Trautwein allowed just two hits and four walks in five innings of action in Game 1.

Nicole May then relieved Trautwein, surrendering just one hit across the eight batters she faced.

And that’s without mentioning NFCA Freshman of the Year Jordy Bahl, who gave Texas fits across two games in the regular season. Bahl is likely in line for the start Thursday after Gasso said she’s “ready to go” for the championship series.

Oklahoma seemingly holds every advantage on Thursday, and the Sooners will get their chance to close the season out in style at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

“We're prepared,” Snow said. “We're going to have the momentum. It's time to win another ballgame.”

