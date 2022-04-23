Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Blast Past Iowa State in Game 2 of Double Header

The Sooners dominated the Cyclones to win their second game of the evening on Friday night.

NORMAN — Oklahoma didn’t need to stage any sort of comeback in Game 2 of Friday night’s double header.

The No. 1-ranked Sooners dominated the contest from the onset, as OU run ruled the Iowa State Cyclones 9-0 at Marita Hynes Field.

Patty Gasso’s offense fired on all cylinders, as the Sooners (41-1) notched run rule victory No. 33 for the season.

OU jumped on Iowa State (21-23) early, plating two runs and loading the bases before the Cyclones recorded their first out of the contest.

Tiare Jennings was responsible for the first run of the game, as she singled to drive in Jayda Coleman.

Grace Lyons followed up Jennings by laying an inch-perfect bunt up the first base line which froze the Iowa State defense, allowing Jocelyn Alo to score while Lyons reached base safely.

Alyssa Brito scored the third run of the first inning, grounding into a fielder’s choice that plated Lyons.

Oklahoma’s offense picked up right where it left off in the second inning.

Right fielder Rylie Boone led off the second inning with a moonshot that cleared the bleachers in right field, which was just the junior’s second home run of the year.

Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners Right fielder Rylie Boone hit her second home run of the year on Friday night Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners The junior outfielder is third on the team in batting average this season Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners Boone also has three stolen bases on the year

Later in the inning, Jana Johns continued her productive Friday night with an RBI single of her own to push the lead to 5-0.

Senior caption Lynnsie Elam added to her home run total with a solo blast in the third inning. The blast was Elam’s 12th homer of the season, which moved her to fourth on the team in long balls.

Lyons was the beneficiary of the gusting winds in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Turiya Coleman reached second base after Gasso had the freshman pinch run for Alo, and Lyons popped a ball up to left field that landed in the grass after Iowa State’s Carli Spelhaug misplayed the ball. Coleman had no trouble rounding third and heading home to score, extending the lead to 7-0 at the end of the fourth.

Brito walked the game off in the bottom of the fifth inning when she smashed a two-run shot to center field, capping off an explosive win.

Hope Trautwein dominated the Cyclone offense while the Sooners lit up the scoreboard.

The senior only faced 16 batters across five innings of work, striking out three Iowa State batters and only allowing one hit.

Oklahoma will look to sweep the Cyclones on Saturday back at Marita Hynes Field.

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m., and the game will be streamed on SoonerSports.TV.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.