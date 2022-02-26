Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Defeat Arizona

Jocelyn Alo's home run chase remains alive while Tiare Jennings hits two more bombs, including the walk-off shot in the fifth inning.

Hey, maybe Jocelyn Alo is just taking a little home run break.

Her teammates, on the other hand, are not.

Tiare Jennings hit two home runs, Jana Johns launched a three-run bomb, and Oklahoma run-ruled Arizona 10-2 on Saturday at the Mary Nutter Classic in Palm Springs, CA.

Jennings led off the game with a solo homer for the second day in a row, and in the fifth inning, she hit a two-run, walk-off, run-rule shot.

Johns’ big ball broke a 1-1 tie and gave the No. 1-ranked Sooners (13-0) a 4-1 lead.

Arizona’s Carlie Scupin got some of it back when she mashed a Nicole May pitch over the wall in straightaway center field to make it 4-2.

But Oklahoma responded in the bottom of the fourth when Jennings walked, Grace Lyons was hit by pitch and Alo delivered a two-run double to the wall in right center. Kinzie Hansen followed that with a two-run home run that put the Sooners up 8-2.

May (5-0) finished strong, pitching a five-inning complete game and giving up just five hits and one earned run. She didn’t allow any walks and struck out 10.

The No. 10-ranked Wildcats fell to 10-4 on the season.

The Sooners have a 2:30 game scheduled against Tennessee Saturday afternoon before finishing play at the Mary Nutter Classic on Sunday with an 11 a.m. game against Utah.