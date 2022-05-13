Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Dominate Iowa State in Big 12 Tournament Semifinals

A grand slam in the first inning set the tone for OU, as the Sooners coasted to a win for a spot in the Big 12 Championship.

Oklahoma wasted no time getting started in the semifinals of the Big 12 Softball Tournament.

The Sooners used a first inning grand-slam from Lynnsie Elam en route to a dominating 5-0 win over Iowa State Friday afternoon at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

The Cyclones (28-27) came into Friday’s contest winners in six of the last seven. They beat Baylor 2-1 in extra innings to earn a chance at the Sooners.

Oklahoma (49-1) swept the regular season series with Iowa State, going a perfect 3-0, but the Cyclones put up one of the best fights OU had seen in their first matchup. The Sooners held on to win 6-4 on April 22.

Hope Trautwein got the start for the Sooners, improving her record to a perfect 16-0 on the season. She had one of her most impressive outings of the season, allowing just two hits and recording 14 strikeouts.

Patty Gasso’s squad couldn’t have drawn up a better start. Trautwein struck out the first three Iowa State batters setting the Sooners up for a huge inning. After Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings both notched singles, the bases were load with Elam stepping up. She fired one deep to left field for a grand slam, giving OU a 4-0 lead heading into the second.

In the second inning, the Sooners extended the lead.

After Kinzie Hansen’s lead-off double, Rylie Boone’s shot up the middle scored OU another run to put the Sooners up 5-0.

Oklahoma was quiet offensively across the next two innings, but the stifling defense continued.

In the top of the fifth inning with a runner on first, Jennings ran from second base to center field to make sure no Cyclones made it to scoring position.

The Sooners didn't put any points on the board past the second inning, but it didn't matter. Trautwein finished up the game with two strikeouts in the top of the seventh inning to bring home the victory for Oklahoma.

The Sooners are set-up to play the winner of Oklahoma State and Texas in tomorrow’s championship game at 2 p.m.

OU swept the Cowgirls and went 2-1 against the Longhorns on the season.