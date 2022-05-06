Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Overpower the Cowgirls to Take Bedlam Game 1

Oklahoma State had no answers for OU's true freshman phenom in the circle as the Sooners took Game 1 of the 2022 Bedlam series.

NORMAN — Advantage Oklahoma.

Playing their in-state rivals for the Big 12 regular season title for the second straight season, Patty Gasso’s No. 1-ranked Sooners protected their home turf at Marita Hynes field on Thursday night.

A four-run third inning helped propel OU (46-1) over the No. 7-ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls (38-10) 7-1 in the first Bedlam contest of the season.

Both Kelly Maxwell and Jordy Bahl cruised in the circle to start the game until Jana Johns stepped into the batter’s box in the bottom of the third inning.

With one out already in the inning, Johns battled Maxwell in a 12-pitch at-bat that ended with Johns singling to centerfield for Oklahoma’s first hit of the game.

Johns ignited the capacity crowd and sparked the OU rally.

Jayda Coleman advanced Johns to second base with a two-out single, setting the table for super senior Jocelyn Alo to come up clutch.

College softball’s home run queen kept the ball in the park, but her hard hit ball to centerfield was enough to plate Johns.

In the ensuing at-bat, Tiare Jennings blasted the ball over the right field wall to put the Sooners up 4-0.

“I think the offense really stemmed around Jana Johns,” Gasso said after the game. “… That was just so laboring and hard working, and when she had success it just kind of bled down the lineup.”

Jennings agreed with Gasso’s assessment, and said the Johns at-bat fired her up.

“It’s almost like we’re in the at-bat with her,” Jennings said. “Every pitch we’re yelling whether it’s a ball or strike or just fouling it off. We’re just going crazy in the dugout.

“… As a team we were just hyped from that moment. I think that’s just what started it.”

Oklahoma would return to further torment Maxwell in the fourth inning.

Back-to-back hits from Lynnsie Elam and Alyssa Brito put runners on first and second with no outs.

Taylon Snow reached first safely, but Brito was called out at second base in real time. Gasso wasn’t satisfied with the call, and proved to be right as she won a challenge to load up the bases with no outs.

Maxwell recorded two straight outs, but walked Coleman and Alo in consecutive at-bats to extend OU’s lead to 6-0.

“Maxwell is an outstanding pitcher and there’s just no doubt about it,” Gasso said. “And we’ve been working really hard to prepare for their pitching staff and it’s been a lot of hard work. And I’m just really proud of this offense today.”

Oklahoma State put their first run on the board due to a unique play.

Sydney Pennington rocketed the ball off of third base, and the ball popped up and landed safely in shallow left field.

Cowgirl pinch runner Chelsea Alexander had plenty of time to round third base and head home on the play, cutting the Sooner lead to 6-1.

Elam tacked on another OU run in the bottom of the fifth when she stole home off a wild pitch.

As Maxwell began to struggle in the circle later into the contest, OU’s true freshman counterpart remained resolute.

“She’s made differently,” Gasso said of Bahl. “… She doesn’t get scared or intimated.

“… I don’t think there’s anything she will ever be afraid of.

Bahl appeared locked in all night long, allowing just four hits and the lone run while striking out six Oklahoma State batters across a full seven innings of work.

The true freshman has been handed the ball in a few big environments this season, and she embraced the environment in her first Bedlam game.

“It’s an atmosphere that I think me and all my teammates love,” Bahl said. “… These are the games that we live for. As players, these are the games we want.”

Oklahoma will now have a chance to clinch its 10th straight regular season conference title on Friday.

The Sooners and the Cowgirls will meet for Bedlam Game 2 at Marita Hynes Field at 6 p.m.

