Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Run Rule Cal

Jocelyn Alo is still chasing history, but Grace Lyons' three-run home run and another dominant performance by Jordy Bahl show the Sooners aren't waiting around.

Alo Watch 2022 continues in the Hawaiian Islands, but the Oklahoma softball team isn’t waiting around for history.

No. 1-ranked Oklahoma beat Cal 8-0 on Friday night in the Sooners’ second game of the Rainbow Wahine Classic at the University of Hawaii in Honolulu.

For the eighth game in a row, OU senior Jocelyn Alo didn’t hit her record-breaking home run and still sits tied with former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain at 95 career bombs.

OU scheduled this event primarily to reward Alo and her record-setting career, and having the opportunity to set the NCAA mark in her home state — just 30 miles south of her coastal hometown of Hauula — would be an emotional storybook conclusion to what once might have seemed an impossible chase.

Even with a retuned batting order and defensive changes, Alo’s teammates continued their torrid contributions across the diamond, led by another dominant pitching performance by Jordy Bahl and Grace Lyons’ three-run home run in the fourth inning.

Alo was walked twice, including an intentional pass with the bases empty after Lyons’ big ball that put the Sooners up 8-0. It was another reminder that teams not only fear pitching to Alo but, even trailing by eight runs, they absolutely refuse to be the team that serves up her record-setting homer.

It mattered little as OU improved to 18-0 this season with its 14th run-rule of the season.

Jana Johns turned on the scoreboard on the first inning with a hard-hit infield single to shortstop that scored Tiare Jennings.

In the bottom of the second, Mackenzie Donihoo smacked a single through the right side to score Jayda Coleman from third to make it 2-0, and Jennings’ bases-loaded walk brought home Donihoo and put the Sooners ahead 3-0.

In the fourth inning, the Sooners loaded the bases with three straight singles, and Alyssa Brito’s single through left side scored Lynnsie Elam and made it 4-0. Coleman then came home on a wild pitch for a 5-0 lead, setting up Lyons’ three-run bash for an 8-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Bahl, the Sooners’ dynamic freshman pitcher, was brilliant in the circle again. Bahl improved to 8-0 on the season with a sterling earned run average of 0.77.

Bahl pitched a complete game and struck out six while walking just one and scattering three hits.

OU coach Patty Gasso shook up the lineup, moving Lyons, the Sooners’ hot-hitting shortstop, into the leadoff spot ahead of Alo, inserting Elam fifth in the order (she started behind the plate — her fifth start of the year — to give Kinzie Hansen the night off), and super sub Grace Green batted seventh (she started at first base — her third start of the season — in place of Taylon Snow).

Alo has two more chances to hit her record-setting 96th homer — both against the host school Hawaii. The Sooners play the Rainbow Wahine at 10 p.m. Friday night, then meet them again on Saturday.