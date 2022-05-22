Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Shell the Aggies, Stroll into Super Regionals

The OU offense posted nine runs in the first inning, completely dismantling Texas A&M on Sunday afternoon.

NORMAN — On Saturday, Oklahoma looked as if it would blow Texas A&M out in the first inning.

But a timely play at the plate flipped the momentum, and the Aggies limited the damage to just two runs and stayed in the game.

But on Sunday, the top-seeded Sooners never let off the gas, hammering Texas A&M 20-0 at Marita Hynes Field to win the Norman Regional and advance to next weekend’s Super Regional round — also at home.

Per ESPN, it was the biggest shutout win in a Regional Final since 2005.

Sending 14 batters to the plate, OU (52-2) erupted for nine runs on five hits in the first frame.

Jocelyn Alo hit the only home run of the inning as six other Sooners registered RBIs to keep the turnstiles moving on the bases.

Texas A&M (31-28) didn’t do anything to help the cause, committing three errors in the opening inning alone.

A majority of the carnage came after Grace Lyons’ sacrifice fly scored the first run of the game.

Doubles by Lynnsie Elam and Jana Johns both scored runs, while Alyssa Brito reached on an error to score all before there were two outs.

Even when Snow recorded the second out of the inning, she plated Johns by bouncing into a fielder’s choice, ensuring the Aggies wouldn’t be able to grab any semblance of momentum while the Sooner fans at Marita Hynes basked in the blowout.

Despite the game being well in hand, Oklahoma’s offense didn’t relent.

Another Snow groundout added a run in the second inning, then Lyons drove in another run with a single in the third inning.

The single by Lyons set the table for Brito to launch a ball into the third row of the left field bleachers, as the three-run shot put the Sooners up 14-0 to close out the third inning.

Jennings added another three-run shot in the fourth inning to extend the advantage to 17-0.

Alo narrowly missed a second home run of the day in the fifth inning, but she settled for an RBI single to polish off the 20-run day for the Sooners.

In Saturday’s semifinal win, OU put plenty of traffic on the base paths, but Patty Gasso’s team only hit 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Fast forward to Sunday, and OU was much more efficient.

Oklahoma battes 8-for-19 with runners in scoring position in the second contest against the Aggies.

As the offense lit up the scoreboard, Nicole May kept the Texas A&M bats in check.

The sophomore pitcher struck out six Aggies, allowing just two hits and no walks in 4 1/3 innings of work. Tuttle, OK, native Macy McAdoo came on in relief of May to close out the win.

Oklahoma now awaits the winner of the Orlando Regional, which will be either the 16-seeded UCF Knights or the Michigan Wolverines. The Sooners will host whoever emerges from Orlando next weekend in Super Regional play from Marita Hynes Field.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.