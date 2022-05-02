Oklahoma Softball: Thursday's Bedlam Battle Moved to ESPN, Start Time Altered

Originally scheduled to air on ESPN2, Game 1 of this weekend's massive Bedlam series has been moved to ESPN.

The schedule for this week’s Bedlam battle has been altered.

Patty Gasso’s No. 1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners were originally slated to host the No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowgirls at 8 p.m. on Thursday, but the game time has been shifted up.

ESPN will now air the massive Big 12 battle, and the game’s start time has been shifted up one hour to 7 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field.

For the second straight year, the winner of the Bedlam series will be crowned Big 12 Regular Season Champions. But this year, the Sooners will get to defend their crown in front of the crimson and cream faithful in Norman.

Oklahoma State took Game 1 of last year’s series, notching its first Bedlam win since 2011 and breaking OU’s 57-game Big 12 regular season win streak in the process.

Gasso’s team responded, taking the second and third game of the set in Stillwater, and then later dominating the Cowgirls in the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City.

Game 2 and Game 3 of this year’s Bedlam battle will also be broadcast nationwide on an ESPN property.

Friday, the second contest will start at 6 p.m. and be carried on ESPN2, and Saturday’s Bedlam finale will start at 4 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPNU.

If the Sooners can take the home series, they will notch the program’s 10th straight Big 12 regular season crown.

