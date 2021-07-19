Oklahoma Softballer Transfers to Tennessee

Zaida Puni, who got time on the Sooners' national championship squad last season as a freshman backup, has transferred to play for the Volunteers.

Oklahoma softball transfer Zaida Puni has landed at Tennessee.

The UT softball program announced the addition of the former Oklahoma player on Sunday.

"Zaida was one of the most highly recruited players in the 2020 class," Vols coach Karen Weekly said. "She has a powerful bat, exceptional defensive skills and a high softball IQ."



Puni played for the national champion Sooners last season as a true freshman, appearing in 15 games and batting .357 (5-of-14) with three doubles, one home run, six RBIs and six runs scored.

Zaida Puni (left) John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

Puni came to Oklahoma from Carson, CA, ranked No. 25 in the nation by Extra Inning Softball and was ranked No. 79 nationally by FloSoftball. She was among Patty Gasso’s pipeline of California players from the Batbusters travel team. Among Puni’s accomplishments before coming to OU was a World Championship with the 2019 18U team.

“The training she received in the OC Batbusters organization under Mike Stith and his staff is invaluable,” Weekly said in a press release. “She is a great addition to our program and we’re excited to coach her.”