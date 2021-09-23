Oklahoma Lands Commitment from North Carolina Left-Hander

Previously committed to South Carolina, the Sooners get one of the top left-handed high school pitchers in the nation.

Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso picked up a 2022 verbal commitment on Thursday when left-handed pitcher Kierston Deal announced her pledge to the Sooners via Twitter.

Deal, from East Fortsyth High School in Kernersville, NC, had previously been committed to play at South Carolina.

In 136 1/3 innings as a high school junior last year, Deal led the state with 292 strikeouts while posting a 0.72 earned run average as her team finished state runner-up.

WATCH: KIERSTON DEAL INTERVIEW

Kierston Deal Extra Inning Softball

Deal also led her tea in batting (.444) and slugging (.825) and hit nine home runs with 28 RBIs in just 21 games. She earned first-team All-State honors as a junior and was a 2021 Extra Inning Softball All-American.

"She is mature well beyond her years," coach Josh Fisher told Extra Inning Softball. "She understands the game and counts to an opposing batter, pitch locations, hitters, etc. Kierston has completely bought into and understands exactly what we as coaches believe in. KD enjoys discussing her innings, by breaking them down in detail, learning opposing hitters, etc. She utilizes her knowledge and understanding of the game, which only helps her success, even more.”

OU is coming off a 56-4 season in 2021 and its fifth national title — all since 2000 under Gasso. The Sooners already have commitments from shortstop Avery Hodge and left-handed pitcher Savannah Guerin in the 2022 class, as well as transfers Alyssa Brito and Hope Trautwein.