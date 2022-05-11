Skip to main content

Oklahoma's Grace Lyons Selected As Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

On a team that prides itself on defense, Lyons has been a leader with her glove throughout her career in Norman.

The best defender on a great defensive team gets rewarded.

Oklahoma shortstop Grace Lyons, well-known for her defensive prowess, picked up some hardware on Wednesday getting named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

The selection comes as very little surprise given Lyons’ glowing reputation in the field.

On an Oklahoma defense that ranks second in the Big 12 in fielding percentage at .974, Lyons is the most rock solid glove on the team.

This season, she has turned 11 double plays with 48 putouts and 57 assists all the while committing just six errors.

Lyons’ defense has been just one of many key aspects to what has made the Sooners the clear-cut No. 1 team in the country this season at 48-1.

She will now look to keep the web gems going into the Big 12 tournament this week, with the Sooners beginning play on Friday in Oklahoma City. 

